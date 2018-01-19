Journey and Def Leppard will play at Intrust Bank Arena this summer

Promising to be the Tour of the Year, two of the world’s greatest rock bands – Journey and Def Leppard – are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour composed of both stadium and arena concerts, half the shows being closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard.

The tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off May 21st will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”

The tour stops at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. on July 16 and tickets will go on sale at a to-be-announced date.

