‘Jersey Shore’ reality star expected to plead to tax charges

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — One of the former stars of the “Jersey Shore” reality TV show is expected to plead guilty to cheating on his taxes.

Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and his brother are scheduled to appear in federal court in Newark on Friday.

They were charged in 2014 and again last year with multiple counts related to nearly $9 million in income from the show.

“The Situation” appeared on all six seasons of the MTV reality show, which followed the lives of rowdy housemates in a New Jersey beach town.

The Sorrentinos initially pleaded not guilty, but wrote a letter to the judge this week saying they wanted to change their pleas to guilty.

A trial had been scheduled for next month.