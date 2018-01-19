How to keep local news that matters to you on your Facebook

Facebook is making a change in 2018 in order to help users connect with the people they care about.

The idea, according to Facebook, is to help users to connect with people they care about, not make them feel depressed and isolated.

Under the revised regime, there will be fewer posts from brands, pages and media companies and more from people.

The downside to this is that the change will cause posts from pages like KSN News to show up less on your feed that help inform you on local news stories that matter to you everyday.

There is a simple way to fix this if you want to keep seeing local news stories from KSN News on your Facebook feed.

HERE ARE THE STEPS:

First make sure you click on “Like” and “Follow” at the top of the KSN News Facebook page.

Next, under the “Following” tab, click on “See First”

After that, you can click on the pencil tool to the right of notifications and update more on how you see posts from KSN News on your Facebook such as Live Videos and Breaking News.

This process will work the same for all of the Facebook pages of the KSN News team that help provide local news to you everyday.

Jeff Herndon

Stephanie Bergmann

Katie Taube

Craig Andres

Chris Arnold

Emily Younger

John Asebes

Ashonti Ford

Carly Willis

Sara Berlinger

Amanda Aguilar

Tiffany Lane

Lisa Teachman

Laura Bannon

Katie Western

Elliott Polakoff

Jeff Eberle