How to keep local news that matters to you on your Facebook

By Published: Updated:
Facebook (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Facebook is making a change in 2018 in order to help users connect with the people they care about.

The idea, according to Facebook, is to help users to connect with people they care about, not make them feel depressed and isolated.

Under the revised regime, there will be fewer posts from brands, pages and media companies and more from people.

The downside to this is that the change will cause posts from pages like KSN News to show up less on your feed that help inform you on local news stories that matter to you everyday.

There is a simple way to fix this if you want to keep seeing local news stories from KSN News on your Facebook feed.

HERE ARE THE STEPS: 

First make sure you click on “Like” and “Follow” at the top of the KSN News Facebook page.

Next, under the “Following” tab, click on “See First”

After that, you can click on the pencil tool to the right of notifications and update more on how you see posts from KSN News on your Facebook such as Live Videos and Breaking News.

This process will work the same for all of the Facebook pages of the KSN News team that help provide local news to you everyday.

Jeff Herndon

Stephanie Bergmann

Katie Taube

Craig Andres

Chris Arnold

Emily Younger

John Asebes

Ashonti Ford

Carly Willis

Sara Berlinger

Amanda Aguilar

Tiffany Lane

Lisa Teachman

Laura Bannon

Katie Western

Elliott Polakoff

Jeff Eberle

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s