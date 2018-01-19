Garden City DACA recipient faces uncertain future

As Congress negotiates a government funding bill, democrats are demanding a permanent fix for DACA recipients.

John Wiebe is one of 800,000 “Dreamers.” His family brought him to southwest Kansas from Mexico when he was three and received Deferred Action from Deportation (DACA) in 2015.

Wiebe says it changed his life.

“I wanted to pursue my education and hopefully pursue the medical field for as long as I can remember, but all of that was never an option to me before I was granted this DACA status,” said Wiebe.

Wiebe is still not eligible for most scholarships, so he works three jobs to pay for school.

But the anxiety set in back in September when President Trump said he would end the program.

“By the time my current DACA status expires will be when I just finished school, so now I’ll have a nursing degree, but I won’t be able to work as a nurse,” explained Wiebe.

However he says he’s optimistic that Congress and the president will agree on a long-term solution. But Congressman Marshall says any agreement needs to include funding for a wall and other border security measures.

“The president has asked for 18 billion dollars to make our country more secure,” said Kansas Representative Roger Marshall. “To stop smuggling drugs across the border. I can’t go speak for the 41 democrat senators, what’s keeping them from getting on board with our plan.”

“I try not to think about it, but the reality of it is I could look at deportation to a country that I really, besides my birth certificate, I have no connections to. I don’t speak the main language there,” added Wiebe. “This really is what I feel is my home country and where I want to spend the rest of my life.”

