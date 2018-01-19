Documents on four cases revolving around illegal gambling in Wichita released in the past week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two men have pleaded guilty in connection to a case of illegal gambling, as more charges were filed against three former law enforcement officials.

In just the last week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has released information on four cases, all revolving around illegal gambling Wichita.

It is an investigation that dates back to more than six years ago.

One document shows the federal investigation going back to November of 2011.

It says investigators have been conducting an investigation into an illegal gambling business with ties to public corruption in Wichita, Kansas.

Last Friday, KSN received documents related to Danny Chapman and Daven Flax.

Both men pleaded guilty to operating an illegal gambling business and fraudulent tax charges.

It says between January 2013 to February 10, 2017, both Chapman and Flax directed or owned an illegal gambling operation.

That operation, according to the documents, had a gross revenue of $2,000 in any single day.

The documents show a long list of items were seized from Chapman over the course of a month back in 2017.

This includes cars, jewelry and more than $1.6 million worth of funds.

An indictment unsealed Thursday charges Brock Wedman, Michael Zajkowski and Bruce Mackey with obstruction of law enforcement. Wedman was also charged with lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Michael Zajkowski and Bruce Mackey are both former WPD police officers with more than 20 years of experience with the department.

The documents accuse both Zajkowski and Mackey of using WPD resources, at the request of Wedman and other co-conspirators, to try and locate a suspected undercover officer who was investigating illegal gambling.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addressed the media about the federal investigation involving two of his former officers Friday morning.

“That federal investigation goes all the way back to 2014, when it began and our department had significant involvement in it and all that was laid out yesterday by the US Attorney’s Office and in the indictment,” said Chief Ramsay.

Police say that one of the officers left the department in April of 2017. The other resigned on Thursday.

A retired highway patrol trooper, Michael Fredericksen, of Derby, has also been charged with two counts of making false statements to FBI investigators.

The indictment says he was filmed taking part in an illegal cash poker game in 2014, when he was still a trooper and lied to federal agents about being at that poker game.

The four men charged in the cases unsealed Thursday are expected to be in court next month.