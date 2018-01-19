Chocolate covered strawberries

Makes 16 strawberries

Ingredients

6 ounces of dark chocolate or milk chocolate chips

2 ounces white chocolate chips or chopped almonds (optional)

16 ounces of fresh strawberries

Directions

Pour the chocolate chips into a saucepan over low heat, stirring occasionally until they are smooth and melted. Use two saucepans if you are using white chocolate as well. Be careful not to overheat. If using a microwave instead, pour the chocolate chips into a microwaveable safe bowl and heat in 30-second intervals, stirring in between until melted.

Use a toothpick to dip each strawberry into the chocolate mixture. Allow any excess to drip back into the bowl or saucepan.

Place the strawberries onto waxed paper or lined pan to dry.

Drizzle the melted white chocolate over the finished strawberries using a fork.

Let the strawberries cool for at least 30 minutes uncovered in the refrigerator before serving.