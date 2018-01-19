CDC reports 10 more pediatric flu deaths

A report by the Centers for Disease Control shows influenza is now widespread in every state except Hawaii.

Almost 75,000 cases have been reported so far. That doesn’t include patients who treat their symptoms at home and never seek medical care.

The CDC blames the flu for killing 30 children this season. Adult deaths are not tracked, but estimated to be higher than usual.

Experts say one of the things making the disease so dangerous is the number of Americans who also suffer from conditions like diabetes, hypertension and COPD.

Children under two, pregnant women, people with chronic health problems and the elderly are advised to seek care when they experience flu symptoms.

