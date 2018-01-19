CDC reports 10 more pediatric flu deaths

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Ana Martinez, a medical assistant at the Sea Mar Community Health Center, gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. This year’s U.S. flu season got off to an early start, and it’s been driven by a nasty type of flu that tends to put more people in the hospital and cause more deaths than other common flu bugs. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A report by the Centers for Disease Control shows influenza is now widespread in every state except Hawaii.

Almost 75,000 cases have been reported so far. That doesn’t include patients who treat their symptoms at home and never seek medical care.

The CDC blames the flu for killing 30 children this season. Adult deaths are not tracked, but estimated to be higher than usual.

Experts say one of the things making the disease so dangerous is the number of Americans who also suffer from conditions like diabetes, hypertension and COPD.

Children under two, pregnant women, people with chronic health problems and the elderly are advised to seek care when they experience flu symptoms.

