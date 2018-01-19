Billy Joel to perform at Kauffman Stadium in September

By Published:
Billy Joel performs his first show of his Madison Square Garden residency, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals announced Friday morning that legendary musician Billy Joel will perform at Kauffman Stadium later this year.

The performance will be Joel’s first ever stadium show in Kansas City and the first concert at The K in 39 years.

The concert is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. starting at $49.50.

For more information on tickets and seating click here.

