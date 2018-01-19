Bed Bath & Beyond recalls comforters over mold concerns

Bed Bath & Beyond recalls 175,000 comforters over mold concerns.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said some Hudson Comforters by UGG could contain mold which poses a risk of respiratory infections for those with allergies and weak immune systems.

The comforters were sold in Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and online from August through October of last year.

The recall includes comforters sold in garnet, navy, gray and oatmeal.

If you’ve bought the bedding, return it to your place of purchase for a full refund.

