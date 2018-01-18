Women’s march on ICT to promote voting

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Last year’s Women’s March on the Air Capital made headlines for its participation, with hundreds of women marching for equality. This year, the name of the game is voting.

Saturday will be the second annual Women’s March with nine female speakers and dozens of volunteers, working to get everyone registered and informed to vote.

“Making sure they know where they polling place is, making sure they have proper ID to vote, making sure they know who their candidates are, which usually makes people more passionate about voting when they know who their candidates are,” organizer Brandi Calvert said Wednesday.

Calvert cites last year’s success in getting women to the polls: high woman voter turnout in the 2017 special election.

“We make up the majority of the population so if we’re voting, we’re creating the change,” Calvert said.

The group is making signs at Fusion restaurant on Douglas tonight from 5 to 9 p.m.

If anyone is interested in participating, all you have to do is show up on Saturday. Calvert said the event is for anyone who believes in equal rights for women.

“We will create a ripple effect for the rest of the country. So however our elections go in November of 2018, will be a ripple effect for the rest
of the country. Get out and vote and make it a positive one,” Calvert said.

The march begins at City Hall, 455 N. Main at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s