Women’s march on ICT to promote voting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Last year’s Women’s March on the Air Capital made headlines for its participation, with hundreds of women marching for equality. This year, the name of the game is voting.

Saturday will be the second annual Women’s March with nine female speakers and dozens of volunteers, working to get everyone registered and informed to vote.

“Making sure they know where they polling place is, making sure they have proper ID to vote, making sure they know who their candidates are, which usually makes people more passionate about voting when they know who their candidates are,” organizer Brandi Calvert said Wednesday.

Calvert cites last year’s success in getting women to the polls: high woman voter turnout in the 2017 special election.

“We make up the majority of the population so if we’re voting, we’re creating the change,” Calvert said.

The group is making signs at Fusion restaurant on Douglas tonight from 5 to 9 p.m.

If anyone is interested in participating, all you have to do is show up on Saturday. Calvert said the event is for anyone who believes in equal rights for women.

“We will create a ripple effect for the rest of the country. So however our elections go in November of 2018, will be a ripple effect for the rest

of the country. Get out and vote and make it a positive one,” Calvert said.

The march begins at City Hall, 455 N. Main at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

