Wichita ‘Knitted Knockers’ group gives back to breast cancer patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman’s desire to give back to others is having a major impact on breast cancer survivors.

“I like doing things for people,” said Sharon Williams.

Sharon Williams is the coordinator of Wichita’s Knitted Knockers group. Knitted Knockers are soft, light weight breast prosthesis for women who have undergone mastectomies, lumpectomies and radiation, and/or are undergoing reconstruction. The group of volunteers knit or crochet the prosthesis for local cancer patients.

“It fits right inside your bra cup,” Williams said.

Williams started the Wichita group in August of 2017 after her own scare with breast cancer.

“I had breast cancer. I had a lumpectomy. They got it all so I am fine. I didn’t have to have the mastectomy and I was on Facebook and the Knitted Knockers things just popped up and so I investigated it and I thought I didn’t have to go through that, but I want to help people who did,” she said.

Williams now has 15 local volunteers who spend their free time making knitted knockers for breast cancer patients.

“I appreciate them and I think it’s a good service and if you’re not at a point that you can afford to get the final ones, I guess you could say, this is a very good substitute,” said Iva Fairley.

Iva Fairley was one of the first Knitted Knocker recipients in Wichita.

“I like the fact that they do go wherever I go. They don’t stay wherever your last place was,” Fairley explained.

Fairley, who is in her 60s, had her first mastectomy when she was 28 years old. In 2014, Fairley was diagnosed with cancer in her other breast.

“It was a little unsettling, but I have a very strong faith,” she said.

Fairley said her faith and the Knitted Knockers have both played a role in her recovery and positive attitude toward the situation.

“I just have strong faith. I just knew that it was going to be OK, that God was going to take me through it and he has,” Fairley said.

“It makes me cry. I’m kind of teary right now because it just makes me really proud that we can do something like this to help people,” Williams said.

The Wichita Knitted Knockers group has donated more than 70 sets of knockers. They work alongside Via Christi Health, Breast Care Specialists and Andover Family Medicine.

If you’d like to volunteer, contact Sharon Williams at Shariw146@cox.net or 316-201-7391.

Knitted Knockers is a national organization with volunteers all over the world.