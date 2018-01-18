What music do figure skaters listen to?

We asked the U.S.’ figure skating Olympic hopefuls to tell us what they’re listening to behind the scenes of a competition.

Adam Rippon:

Dance in the Dark by Lady Gaga

Partition by Beyoncé

Work by Britney Spears

Chandelier by Sia

Better have my Money by Rihanna

Vincent Zhou:

My music of choice is in the EDM category, mostly chill trap/future bass. My favorite songs are Be Together (Vanic Remix) by Major Lazer featuring Wild Belle, Compass (Vanic Remix) by Zella Day, You Don’t Know Me by Arman Cekin featuring Veorra, Afterlife by Illenium featuring Echos, and Faded by Alan Walker.

Mirai Nagasu:

All of the top hits.

Karen Chen:

Rise by Katy Perry

The Greatest by Sia

Worth It by Fifth Harmony

Stitches by Shawn Mendes

Scars to Your Beautiful by Alessia Cara

Madison Chock:

Beyoncé, Rhianna, Eminem, Kanye, some electronic music for warming up.

I love Jack Johnson, Dave Matthews, and Jazz especially Snarky Puppy as of lately for relaxing. Beyoncé also goes in this category because she awesome.

Evan Bates:

I don’t listen to music when I train oddly. I do love music though. I like jazz a lot. My favorite jazz group is Snarky Puppy. We saw them live recently and they were crazy. Their energy when they perform is incredible. I also like popular music. It’s just so catchy, you know? I like Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Kanye, you know, the popular ones. Adele for a good ballad if I’m feeling sentimental.

Chris Knierim:

I am not a big guy into music. On the ice I usually play some classic rock. In the car it is usually a rock channel. In the garage working it is usually the same.

Nathan Chen:

When I travel I love to listen to peaceful and chill songs. I love the Lumineers and Mumford and Sons. I really like music by Kygo, and during competition I listen to Eminem.