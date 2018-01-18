What do figure skaters carry in their bags?

We asked the new U.S. Olympic figure skating team what items they must have in their bags before a competition.
Mirai Nagasu:
Deodorant, tampons, towel, Wet Wipes, earbuds
Karen Chen:
Hand sanitizer, tissues, hair ties or scrunchies, snacks, and BB Cream
Madison Chock:
Water, a change of clothes, a snack, my lacrosse ball to roll out on, lip balm.
Evan Bates:
Water bottle, snacks, lacrosse ball, resistance band, Gatorade
Adam Rippon:
Headphones, cell phone, water bottle, emergency fruit snacks, and car keys
Vincent Zhou:
Sports drink, earbuds and phone, towel, spare pair of socks and shorts, and piece of paper detailing my work out for the day
Madison Hubbell:
Extra socks, therabands for stretching and warmup, water bottle, plus an extra snack such as almonds or fruit (in case I get hangry, or stuck at the rink longer than anticipated!). And tampons, because frankly, you never know!
Alexa Scimeca Knierim:
Spare granola bar, Hair ties, Extra Contact lenses, Lip stick, Headphones
Chris Knierim:
Bunga pads, lacrosse ball, tape, extra laces, towel
Nathan Chen:
CorePower, grip straps, mini bands, and foam roller.
Maia Shibutani:
Make-up wipes, headphones, hair ties, mophie, mints
Alex Shibutani:
Sneakers, phone charger, headphones, sunglasses, pain killers