What do figure skaters carry in their bags?

NBC Olympics.com Published:
2018 Winter Olympic Games - Season 2018

We asked the new U.S. Olympic figure skating team what items they must have in their bags before a competition.

Mirai Nagasu:

Deodorant, tampons, towel, Wet Wipes, earbuds

Karen Chen:

Hand sanitizer, tissues, hair ties or scrunchies, snacks, and BB Cream

Madison Chock:

Water, a change of clothes, a snack, my lacrosse ball to roll out on, lip balm.

Evan Bates:

Water bottle, snacks, lacrosse ball, resistance band, Gatorade

Adam Rippon:

Headphones, cell phone, water bottle, emergency fruit snacks, and car keys

Vincent Zhou:

Sports drink, earbuds and phone, towel, spare pair of socks and shorts, and piece of paper detailing my work out for the day

Madison Hubbell:

Extra socks, therabands for stretching and warmup, water bottle, plus an extra snack such as almonds or fruit (in case I get hangry, or stuck at the rink longer than anticipated!). And tampons, because frankly, you never know!

Alexa Scimeca Knierim:

Spare granola bar, Hair ties, Extra Contact lenses, Lip stick, Headphones

Chris Knierim:

Bunga pads, lacrosse ball, tape, extra laces, towel

Nathan Chen:

CorePower, grip straps, mini bands, and foam roller.

Maia Shibutani:

Make-up wipes, headphones, hair ties, mophie, mints

Alex Shibutani:

Sneakers, phone charger, headphones, sunglasses, pain killers

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s