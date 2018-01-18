Watch Lindsey Vonn win both of her Olympic medals

Lindsey Vonn won both of her Olympic medals at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

She became the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic downhill gold medal on Feb. 17, edging U.S. teammate Julia Mancuso by .56 seconds.

“A huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders now,” Vonn said after to the race to the Associated Press. “I got the gold medal that I came here to get. And now I’m just going to attack every day, with no regrets and no fear.”

Three days later, Vonn entered the super-G as the reigning world champion. She finished third, behind Austria’s Andrea Fischbacher and Slovenia’s Tina Maze.

“I felt like I just didn’t ski as aggressively as I could have, and I think that’s where I lost the race,” Vonn said at the time.