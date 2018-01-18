Van crashes into home causing gas line break and evacuations

VIDEO COURTESY: Kelly Arnold, Sedgwick County Clerk

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A gas line break in northwest Wichita caused evacuations early Thursday morning.

It happened after a van ran into the side of a house in the 11000 block West 17th Street North around 3:30 a.m.. The van dislodged a gas line and caused the leak.

“When gas services got to the scene, they were unable to shut off gas service at the house. They had to start digging up next to the street to get the gas line shut down,” said Joe Bickel, Deputy Chief of Operations for Wichita Fire Department. “They went in and took readings and thought it was higher than what we thought it was, so they wanted us to initiate an evacuation.”

Those who were evacuated are now back in their homes. Crews are working to restore gas service in the area.

Right now, there is no official word on what caused the driver to crash.

Kelly Arnold, Sedgwick County Clerk, captured video of the car crashing on his security camera. See the video above.

