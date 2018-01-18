Van crashes into home causing gas line break and evacuations

KSNW Published: Updated:

VIDEO COURTESY: Kelly Arnold, Sedgwick County Clerk

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A gas line break in northwest Wichita caused evacuations early Thursday morning.

It happened after a van ran into the side of a house in the 11000 block West 17th Street North around 3:30 a.m.. The van dislodged a gas line and caused the leak.

“When gas services got to the scene, they were unable to shut off gas service at the house. They had to start digging up next to the street to get the gas line shut down,” said Joe Bickel, Deputy Chief of Operations for Wichita Fire Department. “They went in and took readings and thought it was higher than what we thought it was, so they wanted us to initiate an evacuation.”

Those who were evacuated are now back in their homes. Crews are working to restore gas service in the area.

Right now, there is no official word on what caused the driver to crash.

Kelly Arnold, Sedgwick County Clerk, captured video of the car crashing on his security camera. See the video above.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s