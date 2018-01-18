Tournament Week continues in high school basketball

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several high school basketball tournaments kicked off around the Sunflower State. McPherson, Wichita South, and Maize South all came out on top in their tournament openers.

Here are some other scores from around the state:

Belle Plaine 70, Mulvane 56

Central Heights 64, Northern Heights 55

Lyndon 54, Mission Valley 20

Rose Hill 67, Garden Plain 54

Burrton Invitational Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Pretty Prairie 54, Goessel 53

Centre Tournament

Marion 72, Solomon 57

Chanute Tournament

Andover Central 57, SM South 38

Joplin, Mo. 59, Goddard 57

Olathe North 61, Shawnee Heights 49

Chaparral Tournament

Arkansas City 66, Conway Springs 36

Colby Tournament

Falcon, Colo. 60, Hutchinson 46

Fountain-Fort Carson, Colo. 63, Scott City 52

Dodge City Tournament

Hays 63, Manhattan 45

Maize 98, Dodge City 71

Wichita Heights 56, Leavenworth 45

El Dorado Bluestem Classic

Circle 57, El Dorado 48

Kapaun Mount Carmel 47, Newton 38

Wichita Campus 68, Wichita Collegiate 59

Hi-Plains League Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Southwestern Hts. 70, Elkhart 35

Hillsboro Tournament

Holcomb 64, Republic County 19

Riley County 50, Hesston 44

McPherson Invitational Tournament

Lawrence Free State 67, Junction City 45

SM East 83, Wichita North 77

Wichita Bishop Carroll 76, Derby 63

Nemaha Central Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Jackson Heights 34, Horton 28

Semifinal

Falls City, Neb. 56, Silver Lake 55

Pittsburg Tournament

Carthage, Mo. 61, Atchison 47

Olathe Northwest 56, Wichita West 37

Pleasanton Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Pleasanton 57, Altoona-Midway 21

Semifinal

Humboldt 62, Heritage Christian 44

Royal Valley Panther Classic

Chapman 61, Royal Valley 56

Santa Fe Trail 78, Wabaunsee 47

Salina Invitational Tournament

Andover 58, Abilene 51

Buhler 48, Liberal 37

Salina Central 49, Concordia 47

Southeast Cherokee Tournament

Jayhawk Linn 75, Southeast 49

Parsons 76, St. Paul 54

Spring Hill Tournament Consolation Semifinal

BV Southwest 35, KC Sumner 34

Spring Hill 73, Veritas Christian 50

St. John Tournament

Central Plains 64, Nickerson 40

Sterling Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Hugoton 46, Remington 38

Semifinal

Hutchinson Trinity 62, Beloit 57

Sterling 70, Southeast Saline 57

Tonganoxie Invitational

Tonganoxie 63, Holton 36

Topeka Invitational Tournament

Lawrence 78, Topeka 77, OT

Wichita South 72, Highland Park 68

Valley Center Tournament

Maize South 95, Coffeyville 72

Topeka Seaman 59, Garden City 45

Ulysses 53, Valley Center 51

Wichita Southeast 74, KC Turner 71, OT

Wilson County Classic

Caney Valley 58, Douglass 47

Girard 65, Neodesha 48

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Circle 52, Wichita Collegiate 24

KC Wyandotte 46, Chetopa 42

Kingman 50, Larned 17

Madison/Hamilton 29, Burlingame 28

Wichita Independent 64, Medicine Lodge 27

Army National Gaurd Tournament

Nevada, Mo. 49, KC Turner 20

Rogers, Ark. 58, Fort Scott 48

William Chrisman, Mo. 62, Frontenac 44

Blue Valley North Tournament Consolation Semifinal

SM West 55, BV West 35

Semifinal

BV North 59, Notre Dame de Sion 53

Colby Tournament

Fountain-Fort Carson, Colo. 45, Colby 36

Scott City 59, Pine Creek, Colo. 43

Hi-Plains League Tournament Semifinal

Sublette 42, Cimarron 36

Hillsboro Tournament

Hesston 44, Republic County 32

Holcomb 53, Riley County 50

Hoisington Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Pratt 60, Victoria 31

Pittsburg Tournament

Tulsa East Central, Okla. 46, Pittsburg 43

Pleasanton Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Heritage Christian 51, Oswego 50

Uniontown 46, Altoona-Midway 8

Royal Valley Panther Classic

Wabaunsee 49, Santa Fe Trail 20

Salina Invitational Tournament

Abilene 45, Buhler 36

Liberal 56, Goodland 16

South Central Border League Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Caldwell 56, Udall 39

Flinthills 58, Burden Central 57

Ninth Place

Cedar Vale/Dexter 38, Oxford 19

Southeast Cherokee Tournament

Parsons 54, Baxter Springs 41

Sterling Tournament Consolation Semifinal

Southeast Saline 52, Smoky Valley 47

Semifinal

Beloit 63, Remington 51

Wilson County Classic

Bluestem 57, Neodesha 56

Wilson County Tournament

Cherryvale 50, Caney Valley 44