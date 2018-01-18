Tournament Week continues in high school basketball

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several high school basketball tournaments kicked off around the Sunflower State. McPherson, Wichita South, and Maize South all came out on top in their tournament openers.
Here are some other scores from around the state:
Belle Plaine 70, Mulvane 56
Central Heights 64, Northern Heights 55
Lyndon 54, Mission Valley 20
Rose Hill 67, Garden Plain 54
|Burrton Invitational Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Pretty Prairie 54, Goessel 53
|Centre Tournament
Marion 72, Solomon 57
|Chanute Tournament
Andover Central 57, SM South 38
Joplin, Mo. 59, Goddard 57
Olathe North 61, Shawnee Heights 49
|Chaparral Tournament
Arkansas City 66, Conway Springs 36
|Colby Tournament
Falcon, Colo. 60, Hutchinson 46
Fountain-Fort Carson, Colo. 63, Scott City 52
|Dodge City Tournament
Hays 63, Manhattan 45
Maize 98, Dodge City 71
Wichita Heights 56, Leavenworth 45
|El Dorado Bluestem Classic
Circle 57, El Dorado 48
Kapaun Mount Carmel 47, Newton 38
Wichita Campus 68, Wichita Collegiate 59
|Hi-Plains League Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Southwestern Hts. 70, Elkhart 35
|Hillsboro Tournament
Holcomb 64, Republic County 19
Riley County 50, Hesston 44
|McPherson Invitational Tournament
Lawrence Free State 67, Junction City 45
SM East 83, Wichita North 77
Wichita Bishop Carroll 76, Derby 63
|Nemaha Central Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Jackson Heights 34, Horton 28
|Semifinal
Falls City, Neb. 56, Silver Lake 55
|Pittsburg Tournament
Carthage, Mo. 61, Atchison 47
Olathe Northwest 56, Wichita West 37
|Pleasanton Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Pleasanton 57, Altoona-Midway 21
|Semifinal
Humboldt 62, Heritage Christian 44
|Royal Valley Panther Classic
Chapman 61, Royal Valley 56
Santa Fe Trail 78, Wabaunsee 47
|Salina Invitational Tournament
Andover 58, Abilene 51
Buhler 48, Liberal 37
Salina Central 49, Concordia 47
|Southeast Cherokee Tournament
Jayhawk Linn 75, Southeast 49
Parsons 76, St. Paul 54
|Spring Hill Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
BV Southwest 35, KC Sumner 34
Spring Hill 73, Veritas Christian 50
|St. John Tournament
Central Plains 64, Nickerson 40
|Sterling Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Hugoton 46, Remington 38
|Semifinal
Hutchinson Trinity 62, Beloit 57
Sterling 70, Southeast Saline 57
|Tonganoxie Invitational
Tonganoxie 63, Holton 36
|Topeka Invitational Tournament
Lawrence 78, Topeka 77, OT
Wichita South 72, Highland Park 68
|Valley Center Tournament
Maize South 95, Coffeyville 72
Topeka Seaman 59, Garden City 45
Ulysses 53, Valley Center 51
Wichita Southeast 74, KC Turner 71, OT
|Wilson County Classic
Caney Valley 58, Douglass 47
Girard 65, Neodesha 48
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Circle 52, Wichita Collegiate 24
KC Wyandotte 46, Chetopa 42
Kingman 50, Larned 17
Madison/Hamilton 29, Burlingame 28
Wichita Independent 64, Medicine Lodge 27
|Army National Gaurd Tournament
Nevada, Mo. 49, KC Turner 20
Rogers, Ark. 58, Fort Scott 48
William Chrisman, Mo. 62, Frontenac 44
|Blue Valley North Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
SM West 55, BV West 35
|Semifinal
BV North 59, Notre Dame de Sion 53
|Colby Tournament
Fountain-Fort Carson, Colo. 45, Colby 36
Scott City 59, Pine Creek, Colo. 43
|Hi-Plains League Tournament
|Semifinal
Sublette 42, Cimarron 36
|Hillsboro Tournament
Hesston 44, Republic County 32
Holcomb 53, Riley County 50
|Hoisington Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Pratt 60, Victoria 31
|Pittsburg Tournament
Tulsa East Central, Okla. 46, Pittsburg 43
|Pleasanton Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Heritage Christian 51, Oswego 50
Uniontown 46, Altoona-Midway 8
|Royal Valley Panther Classic
Wabaunsee 49, Santa Fe Trail 20
|Salina Invitational Tournament
Abilene 45, Buhler 36
Liberal 56, Goodland 16
|South Central Border League Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Caldwell 56, Udall 39
Flinthills 58, Burden Central 57
|Ninth Place
Cedar Vale/Dexter 38, Oxford 19
|Southeast Cherokee Tournament
Parsons 54, Baxter Springs 41
|Sterling Tournament
|Consolation Semifinal
Southeast Saline 52, Smoky Valley 47
|Semifinal
Beloit 63, Remington 51
|Wilson County Classic
Bluestem 57, Neodesha 56
|Wilson County Tournament
Cherryvale 50, Caney Valley 44