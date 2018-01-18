San Francisco police recover Olympic skater’s costumes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police have recovered two pricey costumes and a pair of ice skates belonging to U.S. Olympic figure skater Marissa Castelli.

The items were stolen in a car break-in last week while Castelli and her parents visited San Francisco.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports police told Castelli Wednesday they found her skates and custom skating competition dresses, each worth over $1,000.

She and her parents were having lunch in San Francisco’s Japantown on Jan. 8 when a burglar broke into their rental car and stole luggage.

Castelli competed in the 2014 winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and is the 2017 U.S. national silver medalist.

San Francisco is plagued by auto burglaries, with a record of more than 30,000 reported last year, a 24 percent increase over 2016.