Report says grandson of K-State Head Coach Bill Snyder has died

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Matthew Snyder, the grandson of K-State football head coach Bill Snyder and son of assistant coach Sean Snyder, died Wednesday at age 22 according to the Manhattan Mercury.

The paper reports personnel responded to a medical call Wednesday afternoon in the 3300 block of Claflin Avenue in Manhattan.

The K-State Athletics Department had no comment when reached late Wednesday night.

