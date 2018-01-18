Pratt man guilty of child sex crimes

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – A Pratt man pleaded guilty to two counts of child sex crimes, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Matthew T. Gamblin, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The crimes occurred between October 2014 and May 2015.

Judge Francis E. Meisenheimer accepted the pleas in Pratt County District Court. Sentencing is scheduled for February 26 at 10:30 a.m.

The case was investigated by the Pratt Police Department.

