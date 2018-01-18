Plan for new Kansas prison in limbo after meeting postponed

By Published:
Prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A plan for a new state prison in Kansas is in limbo after Republican Gov. Sam Brownback postponed a meeting aimed at getting the final go-ahead from legislative leaders.

Brownback and the Legislature’s top eight leaders were scheduled to meet Thursday morning to discuss the Department of Corrections plan to have private-prison operator CoreCivic Inc. build a new prison in Lansing. The 2,400-bed facility would replace the state’s oldest and largest prison there.

Brownback postponed the meeting indefinitely just before it was to start.

His move suggests the plan doesn’t yet have enough support among legislative leaders. Under a law passed last year, five of the eight must approve for the plan to go forward.

Tennessee-based CoreCivic would lease the prison to Kansas for its first 20 years in operation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s