Paper cup allegedly used by Elvis Presley up for auction

Published:
This image released by the United States Postal Service shows the new Elvis Presley forever stamp available August 12. The USPS is also releasing an Elvis Presley greatest hits CD "Forever Elvis" to go along with the new commemorative stamp. (USPS via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – A paper cup allegedly used by Elvis Presley six decades ago in Oklahoma is up for auction, and bids have already surpassed $1,200.

North Carolina resident Wade Jones is a collector of all things Elvis. He tells the Tulsa World that the crumpled blue-and-white Dixie cup was snagged by a fan in April 1956, after Elvis performed at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Pavilion.

Jones says a fan named June allegedly retrieved the cup the day after the performance, right before Elvis left town for a show in Oklahoma City. A letter accompanying the collector’s item says June had asked to keep the cup “as a little memento.”

Bids for the now-yellowed paper cup had surpassed $1,280 on eBay by mid-day Wednesday. Jones says the auction closes Sunday evening.

