Newman University cancels LGBTQ art exhibit after backlash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Newman University has cancelled an upcoming art exhibit that focuses on the history of the LGBTQ movement in Kansas.

The exhibit “The Rainbow in Reverse” was scheduled as part of a “Final Friday” presentation.

Some members of the community spoke out against the exhibit saying it goes against the teachings of the Catholic church. That’s when the university decided to drop the program.

“We certainly understand the concern if that’s what they believe the exhibit was about, we understand the public being upset about it,” said Clark Schafer, Director of University Relations.

The university also released a statement saying:

As a university, Newman understands that diverse perspectives, in an atmosphere in which the human dignity of each person is respected, are key to learning.

The exhibit has been moved to Harvester Arts.

