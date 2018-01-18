Morgan Schild qualifies for U.S. Olympic moguls team; Jaelin Kauf gets another win

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Morgan Schild

American Jaelin Kauf is the world’s best moguls skier this season. Countrywoman Morgan Schild is not far behind.

Kauf won for the second time in six World Cup events this season on Thursday night, notching her fourth finish in the top two in the last five events. She leads the World Cup standings.

Schild joined her on the podium for a second straight night in Park City, Utah, in third place.

Schild clinched an Olympic spot, joining Kauf as first two moguls skiers to qualify for Team USA.

Kauf, the daughter of two moguls skiers, made her first Olympics with her win Wednesday night.

Schild, a 20-year-old also going to her first Olympics, went 22 months between competitions due to a left ACL tear and two surgeries.

She returned last January and made the podium in her first World Cup back. Then she notched her first World Cup moguls win a month later.

They’re succeeding the retired Hannah Kearney — 2010 Olympic champion and 2014 bronze medalist — in carrying the Olympic podium hopes for the U.S.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s