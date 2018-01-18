Missouri man pleads guilty to Kansas bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas City, Missouri, man has admitted to passing a teller a cellphone with a note demanding money on the screen while robbing a Kansas bank.

Forty-one-year-old Ryan Michael Cothern pleaded guilty Wednesday to committing the October 2017 robbery at US Bank in Overland Park, Kansas.

Prosecutors say Cothern handed a teller his cellphone with a message that read, “Put th e 100s, 50s and 20s in the bag.” When the teller hesitated, Cothern said, “Don’t do anything you shouldn’t do.”

The teller put cash and a GPS monitoring device in the bag before pulling the alarm.

The sentencing hasn’t been set. Cothern faces up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000.

