Kansas basketball looks ahead to Baylor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Jayhawks have won four straight games, and are in first place in the Big 12 as they get ready for Saturday’s game against Baylor.

The Bears have gotten off to a rough start this year in conference play, losing four out of their first six games. But Kansas and Baylor always seem to go down to the wire recently, and with the parity this year in the Big 12, Jayhawks head coach Bill Self expects a tough game on Saturday. KU and Baylor tip-off at 5 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.