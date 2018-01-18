Indictment: Wichita police officers obstructed justice

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Federal prosecutors are accusing three former Wichita police officers of obstruction of justice for their roles in identifying a suspected undercover officer who was investigating illegal gambling.

An indictment unsealed Thursday charges Brock Wedman, Michael Zajkowski and Bruce Mackey with obstruction of law enforcement. Wedman was also charged with lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Court records do not indicate whether the men have attorneys.

Prosecutors allege Wedman and an unindicted co-conspirator owned an illegal gambling business that involved five or more people and grossed more than $2,000 in a day.

The charges stem from a February 12, 2014, poker game during which the three men allegedly used police department resources to determine the ownership of a vehicle driven by a player suspected of being an undercover police officer.

