In their own words: Olympians recommend watching ‘This is Us’

NBC asked Olympians and Olympic hopefuls to name their favorite programs to watch on television, and many – including Meagan Duggan and Elana Meyers Taylor – named “This is Us” as their top show.

Here’s why the athletes recommend the show:

Maia Shibutani, figure skating: I like a show that has all the feels. So This is Us is one of my favorites. It’s about an incredible family. And I think that it’s just so relatable to everyone. But for me, it’s just a good escape.

Hilary Knight, hockey: Well, I’m not totally caught up yet, but I’ve loved watching the series This Is Us. I just feel like I know those characters. I binge watch a lot. I don’t know if that’s good to admit! The thing that’s most appealing about This Is Us is it’s just so real. It just feels like real life. It’s so current, and up to date.

Brittany Bowe, speed skating: I would say, currently, our family traditions would be on Monday and Tuesday nights, watching This Is Us and/or The Voice. I love it. It’s just a real-life TV show that shows all of the complications in life; so many complications that I haven’t even had to deal with yet. It’s a good, heart-warming, fun-filled show.

Bryan Fletcher, Nordic combined: This year, my favorite show is probably This Is Us. I had a daughter this year so it was kind of a relatable story, going from not the dad life, but just living the married life to having a kid. It’s kind of a change. You’re always tied up with the baby. So it’s kind of just relatable and interesting. Having a girl this year was just kind of a unique connection to the show.

Alex Rigsby, hockey: I love This Is Us. Someone told me to watch it and I watched the first episode. And I think I watched – I don’t like to binge watch. But I went through that first season pretty quickly.

Brianna Decker, hockey: To me it’s like the show Parenthood, so it’s got the whole family thing, but everything is a twisted. I like the family theme.

Figure skater Alexa Scimeca Knierim calls the show “incredible” and was sent a t-shirt by the production team.

Jessica Kooreman, short track: This Is Us is one of my favorite right now, and obviously, The Voice, I enjoy watching, too. But I’ve grown super-fond of This Is Us. Oh my gosh. I think that just the dynamic of the show. I wasn’t sure what to expect with it. And from day one, it’s kinda funny. We just started watching the show, first episode, and from there, we just grew to make it a family time, weekly thing that we do.