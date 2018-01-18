Gas line break causes evacuation in northwest Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A gas line break in northwest Wichita caused evacuations early Thursday morning.

It happened after a car ran into the side of a house in the 11000 block West 17th Street North. The car dislodged a gas line and caused the leak.

Those who were evacuated are now back in their homes. Crews are working to restore gas service in the area.

Kelly Arnold, chairman of the Kansas Republican Party and Sedgwick County clerk, captured video of the car crashing on his security camera. See the video below.

What happens when you drink and drive right into my neighbors house!@TrooperBenKHP Would not approve!#dontdrinkanddrive #icttraffic pic.twitter.com/B3pXoh9CBQ — Kelly Arnold (@kellyarnoldks) January 18, 2018

Um, I think you're doing it wrong! Police knocking on the door at 3:30am to inform me I have to evacuate the house because of a major gas leak after a drunk driver drove into my neighbors house. Security camera video coming soon!! #dontdrinkanddrive #ICTtraffic pic.twitter.com/SvjFAmVzTt — Kelly Arnold (@kellyarnoldks) January 18, 2018

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.