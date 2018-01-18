Gas line break causes evacuation in northwest Wichita neighborhood

KSNW
Jan. 18th Gas leak Northwest Wichita, 11000 blk. West 17th St. North

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A gas line break in northwest Wichita caused evacuations early Thursday morning.

It happened after a car ran into the side of a house in the 11000 block West 17th Street North. The car dislodged a gas line and caused the leak.

Those who were evacuated are now back in their homes. Crews are working to restore gas service in the area.

Kelly Arnold, chairman of the Kansas Republican Party and Sedgwick County clerk, captured video of the car crashing on his security camera. See the video below.

