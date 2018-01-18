Former WPD officers, retired KHP trooper among men under investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Federal prosecutors are accusing several current or former law enforcement officials, including two former Wichita police officers of obstruction of justice for their roles in identifying a suspected undercover officer who was investigating illegal gambling.

An indictment unsealed Thursday charges Brock Wedman, Michael Zajkowski and Bruce Mackey with obstruction of law enforcement. Wedman was also charged with lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Michael Zajkowski and Bruce Mackey are both former WPD police officers.

Court records do not indicate whether the men have attorneys.

Prosecutors allege Wedman and an unindicted co-conspirator owned an illegal gambling business that involved five or more people and grossed more than $2,000 in a day.

The charges stem from a February 12, 2014, poker game during which the three men allegedly used police department resources to determine the ownership of a vehicle driven by a player suspected of being an undercover police officer.

KSN reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s office and the department tells up these indictments are a ll part of an ongoing investigation.

KSN has also learned a retired highway patrol trooper, Michael Fredericksen, of Derby, is charged with two counts of making false statements to FBI investigators. The indictment says he was filmed taking part in an illegal cash poker game in 2014, when he was still a trooper and lied to federal agents about being at that poker game.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.