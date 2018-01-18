Fire heavily damages Derby home

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews in Derby battled a house fire Thursday. It happened in the 800 block of East Morningview Drive just before 9 a.m.

Crews found heavy fire on the side of one home when they arrived.

“We did have some extension to the property to the house to the east that caused some damage to the siding,” said Derby Fire Chief Brad Smith. “Now, we got that under control, and we are checking for hot spots and extension into both residents.”

Derby fire crews said all made it out of the homes safely. No word on what caused the fire or the damage estimates.

