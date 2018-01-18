Fake parking tickets issued in McPherson County

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to double-check any recent parking tickets they may have been issued.

According to the department, a fake parking ticket was issued to a resident in McPherson county recently.

The department shared photos of the fake and urged residents to contact the department by phone or in person if the validity of a parking ticket is questioned.

The fake ticket was issued by “Deputy 221” who does not exist with the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office.