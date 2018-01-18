Canada names Olympic Opening Ceremony flag bearers

Figure skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are Canada’s flag bearers for the PyeongChang Olympic Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9.

It’s the first time Canada will have multiple flag bearers at an Opening Ceremony.

Virtue and Moir won ice dance gold at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games and silver in Sochi in 2014.

After a two-year break, they went undefeated last season and won their third world championship.

They lost for the first time in their comeback at last month’s Grand Prix Final to French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

Canada finished in the top three in the total medal standings at the last three Winter Olympics, including topping the gold-medal standings at the 2010 Vancouver Games with a record 14.

Recent Canadian Winter Olympic flag bearers

2014 Opening: Hayley Wickenheiser, Hockey

2014 Closing: Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse, Bobsled

2010 Opening: Clara Hughes, Speed Skating

2010 Closing: Joannie Rochette, Figure Skating

2006 Opening: Danielle Goyette, Hockey

2006 Closing: Cindy Klassen, Speed Skating

2002 Opening: Catriona Le May Doan, Speed Skating

2002 Closing: Jamie Sale and David Pelletier, Figure Skating