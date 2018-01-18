Brownback’s ambassador nomination approved by Foreign Relations Committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s nomination for an ambassador’s post was approved Thursday by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Brownback is one of dozens of officials who was renominated last week by President Donald Trump after Democrats refused to allow their nominations to roll over into the new year.

Brownback was first nominated last July to become ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom but the nomination was opposed by Democrats and LGBT groups.

Under the Senate’s rules, an appointee who has not received a confirmation vote by the end of the year must be nominated again unless senators agree unanimously to carry the nomination into the following year.

Brownback’s departure would elevate current Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer as the next governor of Kansas. His nomination now goes to a full senate vote for approval, the same place where his nomination was stalled at the end of last year.

