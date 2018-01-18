Breitenbach speaks out in court, trial date is set

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A trial date has been set in the case of the Wichita man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl last year.

Today, the DA and the defense decided on a trial date, but before that could happen, the suspect in the case had a lot to say.

Corbin Breitenbach is charges with attempted first-degree capital murder. Wichita police say he broke into an apartment, choked a 7-year-old girl to unconsciousness and then sexually attacked her in June.

Today in court, Breitenbach filed two motions. One saying his council was ineffective and not doing enough to win his case.

“Where Jason Smart told me that I wasn’t a Cadillac of interest of defense, it just shows that he is not ready to provide me with the defense that I need, not that I need the Cadillac of defense, but just that he’s willing to state that shows he’s prepared to cut corners,” said Breitenbach.

In the end, the judge denied Breitenbach’s motions. His trial is set for April 16.

