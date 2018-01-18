2018 U.S. Olympic skeleton team

Men

Matt Antoine (Who is, Q&A)

John Daly (Who is, Q&A)

Antoine won the bronze medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Daly was in contention for the bronze medal in Sochi, but lost control of his sled on his fourth and final run.

Women

Katie Uhlaender (Q&A)

Kendall Wesenberg (Q&A)

The 2018 Winter Games will be the fourth Olympics for Uhlaender. Her best result was finishing fourth in Sochi, although she is in line for her first Olympic medal after bronze medalist Elena Nikitina of Russia was stripped of her medal for doping. Wesenberg will make his Olympic debut in PyeongChang.