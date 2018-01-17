WSU grad seeking to flip the script on millennial money management

– It’s a common New Years resolution: money. Either spending less of it, making more of it, or setting up accounts for future successes, like a retirement account.

But when our younger generation, our millennials, go to find resources on money management, they can often come across outdated or irrelevant information. Wichita State graduate and Newton native Shelby Grosch penned a financial book aimed at young adults.

“It pains me to see people that are working 40 hours a week then they can’t go out and buy lunch. Or they have to think twice about a $5 purchase. I want to take the stress out of money,” Grosch told KSN.

‘Young, Dumb, and NOT Broke?!’ is intended to be the financial basics to get started out on the right track.

Grosch is a self-admitted money maniac, proudly claiming to enjoy talking in dollars and cents. He has a financial degree from WSU and wrote the book while working a corporate job in Atlanta. He’s back in the Wichita area working as an electrician.

“If you asked my friends, they’d tell you I love talking in money and dollar bills, and I could spend my life in an Excel spreadsheet but most people aren’t like that,” Grosch said.

The book touches on investing, budgeting and pyramid schemes among other topics. Originally, he wrote an article of tips but it evolved into a book and is now on Amazon.

Grosch says the book is full of stories from his own life, including his early financial beginnings: earning a penny for every walnut he collected from his parent’s yard.

He leaves us a final piece of advice:

“The best thing I can always tell people is it doesn’t matter how much money you have if you can’t manage it, you’ll always be broke,” Grosch said.