Teen arrested for Liberal school threats

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Liberal Police Department arrested a 13-year-old boy for aggravated criminal threat today.

On Monday, USD 480 officials notified the department of a potential threat to Liberal High School, Eisenhower Middle School and Seymour Rogers Middle School. The threat was communicated to some students through social media.

The teen was taken into custody and will be detained at the Southwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center pending formal charges.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

