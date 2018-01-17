Sumner County sheriff deputy critically injured in crash

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A sheriff’s deputy was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Kansas Highway 15.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night south of Mulvane.

Sumner County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Williams was driving south on K-15 when he began to slow down onto the shoulder.

A 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van traveling behind the deputy then moved over to pass the deputy. That’s when the deputy tried to make a u-turn and the can collided with the cruiser.

Deputy Williams was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita in critical condition. He is now in stable condition.

The passengers in the other vehicle only suffered minor injuries.

