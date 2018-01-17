Sumner Co. Sheriff Deputy Critically Injured in Crash

Sumner County, Kan. (KSNW) – A sheriff’s deputy was critically injured in a two vehicle crash on Kansas highway 15.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. January 16th south of Mulvane in the 1400 block of K-15.

Sumner County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Williams was driving south on K-15 when he began to slow down onto the shoulder.

A 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van traveling behind the deputy then moved over to pass the deputy. That’s when the deputy tried to make a u-turn and the can collided with the cruiser.

Deputy Williams was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita in critical condition. He is now in stable condition.

The passengers in the other vehicle only suffered minor injuries.