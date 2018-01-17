Police investigating after body found near downtown Topeka

KSNT Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after a body was found in an alley near downtown Topeka.

Police said they responded to the report around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of SW 8th Street, just west of Topeka Blvd.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The identification of the victim will be released after family has been notified.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s