Police investigating after body found near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after a body was found in an alley near downtown Topeka.

Police said they responded to the report around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of SW 8th Street, just west of Topeka Blvd.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The identification of the victim will be released after family has been notified.

