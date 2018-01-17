Plane crashes on Kansas-New Mexico flight, pilot hurt

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say a man is hospitalized in critical condition after the small plane he was flying crashed in New Mexico.

Santa Fe Sheriff’s officials say the pilot called a regional emergency communications center about 8 p.m. Monday to report the crash.

The man provided coordinates directing emergency personnel east of the Rancho San Marcos subdivision off State Road 14.

Sheriff’s deputies say the man was found at the crash site and complained of leg, back and arm injuries.

He told authorities he was flying from Kansas to Santa Fe and his single-engine aircraft iced up and lost lift as he flew through a storm toward the Santa Fe Airport.

The man’s name and hometown weren’t immediately available Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

