NextEra wind farm application to go to Pratt County Commissioners for final approval

PRATT, Kans. (KSNW) – Pratt County is one step closer to a new wind farm.

Tuesday night, the County Planning and Zoning Board voted to recommend NextEra’s plan to build a second wind farm.

The company says this project will create 250 jobs during development and construction.

It will take up about 40,000 acres and will include more than 100 wind turbines.

At the meeting, county residents were divided on the project.

“I’m not in favor of this project because it directly affects the people who actually have to live amongst them,” said Travis Davis, a Coats, Kansas resident.

“I’m for progress and I believe a wind farm is a help to our health, to our community to our schools, also help our county government,” said Paul Bryan, a Pratt, Kansas resident.

The zoning board’s recommendation now goes to the Pratt County Board of Commissioners for final approval.

Their vote will be on February 5th.

If that gets the green light, the company hopes to have the project completed by November 2018.