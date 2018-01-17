Members named for Wichita Citizen Review Board

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Manager Robert Layton on Wednesday named the seven appointees and six alternates for the Citizen Review Board. (Listed below)

The board was approved by the Wichita City Council on Oct. 10, 2017. It will provide the Wichita Police Department and council input regarding racial and biased-based policing issues. It will replace the existing City Manager Review Board. The board will also assist in policy development, public education, community outreach and other activities related to racial and other biased-based policing.

“We police with the consent of the people. I welcome the oversight, citizen involvement in what we are doing, looking at our policies and practices and asking those tough questions. I’m excited for this board to get up and running,” said Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

The members from the board were selected from over 100 applicants from different demographics in the city. The members will go through training. It includes completion of the Citizen’s Police Academy and training in state open meetings and records law.

The first meeting of the board hasn’t been set.

Board Appointees

  • Timothy L. Sims
    Planeview Church of Good in Christ
    Served on previous City Manager’s Review Board
  • Dennis Beder
    Union Rescue Mission Executive Director
    Advocate for those who suffer from disease, addition, and homelessness.
  • Jay Fowler
    Trial lawyer and partner with Foulston Siefkin
    Former president of Wichita Bar Association
  • Anabel Larumbe
    Greg Beuke Law Office receptionish
    Community advocate
  • Robert Thompson
    Cargill Logistics Manager
    Graduate of Citizens Police Academy
  • Shaun Rojas
    Kansas Leadership Center Director of Civic Engagement
    District Advisory Board Member
  • Tonja Sowder
    Syndeo Outsourcing – Vice President of Human Resources
    Board of Directors for Family Promise of Greater Wichita

Board Alternates

  • Odell Harris, Jr
    Wichita Public Schools – Behavior Specialist
    10 years pastoral experience
  • Jaime O. Lopez
    Kwik Shop HR Manager
    Intermittent Adjunct Professor University of Phoenix
  • Paul Kitchen
    High School Teacher – USD 259
    Wichita State University Department of Curriculum and Instruction Adjunct Instructor
  • Stephanie Luna
    Bed, Bath, and Beyond Associate
    Four years’ experience as a Career Transition Specialist for Flint Hills Job Corps Center
    Online instruction at Hutchinson Community College
  • Sharon M. Alislieger
    Retired librarian
    Active member of League of Women Voters
  • Janet L. Miller
    Administrative Coordinator – Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
    Former city council member

Advisor to Citizen Review Board

  • Barry R. Grissom
    Former United States Attorney for the District of Kansas
    Experience leading government investigations

