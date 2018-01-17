Members named for Wichita Citizen Review Board

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Manager Robert Layton on Wednesday named the seven appointees and six alternates for the Citizen Review Board. (Listed below)

The board was approved by the Wichita City Council on Oct. 10, 2017. It will provide the Wichita Police Department and council input regarding racial and biased-based policing issues. It will replace the existing City Manager Review Board. The board will also assist in policy development, public education, community outreach and other activities related to racial and other biased-based policing.

“We police with the consent of the people. I welcome the oversight, citizen involvement in what we are doing, looking at our policies and practices and asking those tough questions. I’m excited for this board to get up and running,” said Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

The members from the board were selected from over 100 applicants from different demographics in the city. The members will go through training. It includes completion of the Citizen’s Police Academy and training in state open meetings and records law.

The first meeting of the board hasn’t been set.

Board Appointees

Timothy L. Sims

Planeview Church of Good in Christ

Served on previous City Manager’s Review Board

Union Rescue Mission Executive Director

Advocate for those who suffer from disease, addition, and homelessness.

Trial lawyer and partner with Foulston Siefkin

Former president of Wichita Bar Association

Greg Beuke Law Office receptionish

Community advocate

Cargill Logistics Manager

Graduate of Citizens Police Academy

Kansas Leadership Center Director of Civic Engagement

District Advisory Board Member

Syndeo Outsourcing – Vice President of Human Resources

Board of Directors for Family Promise of Greater Wichita

Board Alternates

Odell Harris, Jr

Wichita Public Schools – Behavior Specialist

10 years pastoral experience

Kwik Shop HR Manager

Intermittent Adjunct Professor University of Phoenix

High School Teacher – USD 259

Wichita State University Department of Curriculum and Instruction Adjunct Instructor

Bed, Bath, and Beyond Associate

Four years’ experience as a Career Transition Specialist for Flint Hills Job Corps Center

Online instruction at Hutchinson Community College

Retired librarian

Active member of League of Women Voters

Administrative Coordinator – Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center

Former city council member

Advisor to Citizen Review Board

Barry R. Grissom

Former United States Attorney for the District of Kansas

Experience leading government investigations

