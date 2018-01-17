Members named for Wichita Citizen Review Board

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita City Manager Robert Layton on Wednesday named the seven appointees and six alternates for the Citizen Review Board. (Listed below)
The board was approved by the Wichita City Council on Oct. 10, 2017. It will provide the Wichita Police Department and council input regarding racial and biased-based policing issues. It will replace the existing City Manager Review Board. The board will also assist in policy development, public education, community outreach and other activities related to racial and other biased-based policing.
“We police with the consent of the people. I welcome the oversight, citizen involvement in what we are doing, looking at our policies and practices and asking those tough questions. I’m excited for this board to get up and running,” said Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.
The members from the board were selected from over 100 applicants from different demographics in the city. The members will go through training. It includes completion of the Citizen’s Police Academy and training in state open meetings and records law.
The first meeting of the board hasn’t been set.
Board Appointees
- Timothy L. Sims
Planeview Church of Good in Christ
Served on previous City Manager’s Review Board
- Dennis Beder
Union Rescue Mission Executive Director
Advocate for those who suffer from disease, addition, and homelessness.
- Jay Fowler
Trial lawyer and partner with Foulston Siefkin
Former president of Wichita Bar Association
- Anabel Larumbe
Greg Beuke Law Office receptionish
Community advocate
- Robert Thompson
Cargill Logistics Manager
Graduate of Citizens Police Academy
- Shaun Rojas
Kansas Leadership Center Director of Civic Engagement
District Advisory Board Member
- Tonja Sowder
Syndeo Outsourcing – Vice President of Human Resources
Board of Directors for Family Promise of Greater Wichita
Board Alternates
- Odell Harris, Jr
Wichita Public Schools – Behavior Specialist
10 years pastoral experience
- Jaime O. Lopez
Kwik Shop HR Manager
Intermittent Adjunct Professor University of Phoenix
- Paul Kitchen
High School Teacher – USD 259
Wichita State University Department of Curriculum and Instruction Adjunct Instructor
- Stephanie Luna
Bed, Bath, and Beyond Associate
Four years’ experience as a Career Transition Specialist for Flint Hills Job Corps Center
Online instruction at Hutchinson Community College
- Sharon M. Alislieger
Retired librarian
Active member of League of Women Voters
- Janet L. Miller
Administrative Coordinator – Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
Former city council member
Advisor to Citizen Review Board
- Barry R. Grissom
Former United States Attorney for the District of Kansas
Experience leading government investigations
