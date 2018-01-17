Kansas Humane Society sets new save rate record

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) has reached a 93 percent save rate, the highest in the shelter’s history.

“This was our best year in the history of our organization,” said Kansas Humane Society President and CEO Mark Eby. “We promised people 9 years ago that we would do this and we have now achieved our goal which was to get above 90 percent. Now, we want to maintain it.”

Eby said of the 12,209 animals that came to KHS in 2017, 8,973 were adopted, 1,701 were transferred to rescues and 418 pets were reunited with their owners, for a total of 11,092 animals who found homes. Eby said the statistics are a direct reflection of the community’s continued support.

“We have to have people come in here and we need to be the first place people come and check when they want a new companion animal and people do that. We have seen our numbers go up for the number of people who visit us, the number of people who come in and look around,” Eby said.

KHS also performed nearly 3,000 low-cost, donor subsidized spay and neuter surgeries to help address pet overpopulation. Eby added the shelter cut its euthanization rate in half in 2017, going from 1,500 animals to about 800 animals.

Eby said he’s proud of the success at KHS and he is dedicated to continuing a high level of service for the City of Wichita.

“We want to become a community resource for people, let them come see all of that hings that we do for pets in the community,” he said.

Kansas Humane Society by the Numbers

· 93% overall save rate

· 15,862 total animals in our care

· 12,209 live animal intakes

· 11,092 live animal releases

o 8,973 adoptions

o 1,701 animals transferred to rescue

o 418 pets reunited with their owners

· 2,784 donor subsidized spay/neuters