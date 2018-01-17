Kansas City man sold 6 to 10 kilos of meth a week, sentenced to 15 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas City, Kansas man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Luis Enrique Martinez-Rosales, 25, pleaded guilty to one county of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count possession with intent to distribute.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Martinez-Rosales distributed six to 10 kilos of meth a week.

In his plea, Martinez-Rosales admitted the KHP found two kilograms of meth and almost $50,000 in cash when they stopped his car on I-70 in Wyandotte County, Kansas. He received meth in loads smuggled into the United States in tractor-trailers and wired payment to Mexico.

