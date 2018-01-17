Highway hazard: Log flies through windshield

(Photo courtesy KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma couple is still in shock after they survived a piece of firewood that flew through their windshield on the highway.

It happened on northbound I-35 in Oklahoma City.

The piece of wood was left sitting in the left lane when the car in front of them ran over it, flipping it back towards their Ford hatchback.

“It just kind of flipped up and then hit the hood, and then bounced through the windshield,” said Miranda Huff, who was in the passenger seat while her husband, Ian, drove.

The wood got lodged in the windshield, and crushed Ian’s hand as he gripped the steering wheel.

