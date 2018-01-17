Happy retirement Leon!

Related Coverage KSN’s Leon Smitherman announces retirement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today, we congratulate Leon on his retirement from KSN News.

Several weeks ago, Leon announced that he would leave the station.

“I love this job, this station and the people I work with. The Kansas Today team is like a family to me,” said Smitherman. “This is not an easy decision, but it is the right decision, for me, my family and frankly for my own health.”

Leon joined the KSN family in 2003 as a meteorologist and reporter, but he’s been in the broadcast industry for 30 years. He’s served as a meteorologist in markets across the country including Monroe, LA, Spokane, WA, San Diego, CA and Raleigh, NC.

During his career he’s covered many major storms in Kansas and across the country, including Hurricanes Floyd and Dennis.

