Happy retirement Leon!

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today, we congratulate Leon on his retirement from KSN News.

Several weeks ago, Leon announced that he would leave the station.

“I love this job, this station and the people I work with. The Kansas Today team is like a family to me,” said Smitherman. “This is not an easy decision, but it is the right decision, for me, my family and frankly for my own health.”

Leon joined the KSN family in 2003 as a meteorologist and reporter, but he’s been in the broadcast industry for 30 years. He’s served as a meteorologist in markets across the country including Monroe, LA, Spokane, WA, San Diego, CA and Raleigh, NC.

During his career he’s covered many major storms in Kansas and across the country, including Hurricanes Floyd and Dennis.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s