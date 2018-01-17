Great Bend man arrested on charges of drug possession, criminal use of explosives

Frederick Sila McNett

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A 31-year-old Great Bend man was arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in Great Bend. It happened just after noon in the 1500 block of Hubbard Street.

During the investigation, deputies located stolen firearms, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, commercial binary explosives, and several pounds of other high explosives. The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was notified and responded to the scene from Wichita. Also, one sheriff’s deputy was injured when he was bitten by a Pit Bull Terrier. Officers used a taser to dissuade the animal.

According to deputies, Frederick Silas McNett was booked on several drug charges, possession of stolen property, aggravated endangerment of a child, and criminal use of explosives. He is being held in the Barton County Jail.

