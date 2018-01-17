Deputy injured in crash recovering, thanks first responders

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sumner County sheriff’s deputy was critically injured last night in a two-vehicle crash on K-15.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. about two miles southeast of Mulvane.

A captain from the department says Deputy Steven Williams is still at a Wichita hospital but is doing much better today. Williams was able to communicate with KSN today by email about the incident.

He’s been with the office since 2009 and the crash is affecting every team member.

When Captain Mike Westmoreland rushed to the accident, he knew a member of his team was hurt.

“When I arrived he was already out of the vehicle, paramedics, fire and EMS had gotten him out,” said Capt. Mike Westmoreland, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Williams was driving south on K-15 and slowed down to the shoulder.

The crash report says a van traveling behind Williams tried to pass him, when Williams started to make a U-turn the two vehicles crashed. Westmoreland says the incident is being felt among all of the officers.

“Everyone’s affected by it because it could have been them, everyone here it’s, it’s one big family, so we’re obviously concerned about his well-being and how he is doing,” said Westmoreland.

Westmoreland says he’s had a chance to talk to Williams, the deputy is still in pain, but is recovering.

He’s anxious for Williams to be feeling much better so he can get back to his important work in the community.

“He’s great to work with, everyone here likes when he comes out, have a good time, he’s great with the public and in the community he’s well liked,” said Westmoreland.

We reached out to Williams and he wants to thank the agencies, medical and law enforcement, who helped last night. He also says he hopes the occupants of the other vehicle have a speedy recovery from their injuries.

