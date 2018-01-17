1 dead, 1 critically injured in one-vehicle crash

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: Authorities say one person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Derby Wednesday night.

10:26 p.m.

Two people are in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Derby.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9:59 near E. 79th St. S. and S. 127th St. E. in Derby.

Authorities say the crash left two people pinned after a vehicle crashed into a tree. Emergency responders are on the scene.

